Incumbent President, PM Head For Runoff In Lithuania's Presidential Race

(MENAFN- IANS) Vilnius, May 13 (IANS) Incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte are poised to advance to the second round of the presidential race in Lithuania, according to preliminary results.

Nauseda and Simonyte, each falling short of the 50 per cent threshold needed to secure the presidency in Sunday's first round, have both declared their advancement to the runoff, Xinhua news agency reported.

The runoff is set to be held in two weeks, on May 26.

Lithuanians also voted on Sunday in a referendum on amending the constitution to allow dual citizenship.