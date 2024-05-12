Death Toll From Building Collapse In Russia's Belgorod Rises To 14

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, May 13 (IANS) At least 14 people were killed and 30 others, including a six-week-old baby, were left injured after part of a 10-storey residential building collapsed on Sunday in the city of Belgorod in western Russia, media reports said, citing an emergency official.

A high-rise apartment block in Belgorod had partially collapsed after the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city on Sunday, RT reported.

Rescuers and volunteers were at the site, pulling people from the debris.

"The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod region were subjected to a massive shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the region bordering Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.

More people are reportedly said to be trapped under the rubble of the 10-storey apartment building on Schorsa Street in the southwestern part of Belgorod.

A criminal case on charges of terrorism has been initiated following the shelling, the Russian Investigative Committee has said.