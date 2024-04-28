(MENAFN) Ben Wallace, former British Secretary of Defence, has raised concerns about the growing threat of unconventional warfare targeting the United Kingdom, including online scams allegedly backed by Russia that specifically target elderly individuals. Speaking to Sky News, Wallace emphasized the evolving nature of modern conflicts, drawing parallels to the interwar periods of the last century but noting the additional challenges posed by terrorism and unconventional tactics.



Wallace highlighted the prevalence of disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks as examples of unconventional warfare, emphasizing their role in sowing division, undermining societal cohesion, and perpetrating financial fraud. He pointed to the exploitation of cyber tools by adversaries to spy on, manipulate, and create tensions within British society, warning of the serious implications for national security and public safety.



Identifying Russia as the primary source of the cyber threat, Wallace underscored the country's alleged role in harboring cybercriminal syndicates responsible for phishing scams and online fraud targeting vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly. He suggested that these criminal activities, purportedly protected by the Russian state, represent a direct challenge to the United Kingdom across various domains.



Recent developments have heightened concerns about the extent of cyber threats facing the United Kingdom, with British authorities uncovering an international scam ring responsible for defrauding tens of thousands of victims, including many within the country. While the statement from British police did not explicitly mention Russia in connection with the LabHost case, Wallace's remarks echo broader suspicions about Russian involvement in cyber-enabled crimes.



The revelations underscore the urgency for enhanced cybersecurity measures and international cooperation to combat the growing threat posed by cybercriminals operating with impunity, allegedly under the protection of state actors. As the United Kingdom grapples with the multifaceted challenges of modern warfare, addressing cyber threats and safeguarding vulnerable populations against online scams emerge as critical priorities for national security efforts.

