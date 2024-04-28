In Memory Of Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Uvarov Of National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shelters built under his leadership saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers

Ivan Uvarov loved his mother, wife and Ukraine most of all in his life, according to the Eastern Operational and Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

And he dreamed of returning to his native Luhansk - free.

- Ivan was very responsible, desperately brave and passionate about his work. He was not afraid of anything, never lost in the most difficult circumstances. He was a true friend, and there are few like him. He never refused his comrades anything, was always ready to lend a shoulder, no matter what it cost him. The loss is very bitter. It is a pity that we did not save such an officer," says Oleksandr, an officer of the Eastern Territorial Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU).

The shelters built under Uvarov's supervision saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers who came under artillery, mortar, rocket and air strikes in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. He participated in the engineering support of the evacuation of damaged vehicles.

His comrades-in-arms recall: "Ivan tried to be everywhere at once, he was in a hurry to do as much as possible, perhaps he had a feeling of something bad. But at the same time, he remained optimistic to the last.

- We met in 2018 while performing tasks in the ATO zone. He was then a young specialist engineer in the military unit 3017. He showed a high level of training. Over time, we became friends, and then served in the same unit. Ivan was a man for whom there was no such thing as "someone else's grief". He was always ready to help," says NGU officer Viktor.

On April 21, 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Uvarov assisted subordinate units in the arrangement of positions near the village of Pryshyb near Balakliia, Kharkiv region. His group conducted chemical reconnaissance, checked the fortification equipment and camouflage of the positions of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, and examined the surrounding area for explosives.

At 18:00, a massive shelling of the position began. The lieutenant colonel was fatally wounded by a Russian mine.

- He behaved courageously to the last. He was worried about his pregnant wife," his comrades-in-arms recall.

The death of an experienced engineer, friend and brave warrior was a heavy loss for the Guards family.

Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Uvarov was posthumously awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class.

Rest in peace, Hero. We are eternally grateful for his defense.

Photo: Eastern Operational and Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine