CBSE Class 10Th Results 2024: Thiruvananthapuram Best Performing Region; Check Pass Percentage Of Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for Class 10 board examinations on Monday (May 13). Furthermore, CBSE Class 10 board results can be accessed through DigiLocker.

A total of 93.60 per cent of students have cleared the CBSE 10th board exam for 2024. This year the pass percentage has increased by 0.48%. In 2023, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 92.12%, but this year the pass percentage is 93.60%.

A total of 47,983 students scored above 95 percent and 2.12 lakh scored above 90 percent.

Top 5 performing regions of Class 10:



Thiruvananthapuram has topped the CBSE results this year with a 99.75 pass percentage, followed by Vijayawada with 99.60%, Chennai with 99.30%, Bengaluru with 99.26% and Ajmer with 97.10%.

This year, girls have outperformed boys in academic results, with a pass percentage 2.04% higher than that of boys. The overall pass percentage for girls stands at 94.75%, whereas for boys, it is 92.71%.

Check gender-wise pass percentage :

Boys: 92.71%

Girls: 94.75%

Transgender: 91.30%

The direct link to check Class 10 results is available on nic.



CBSE Class 10th results 2024: How to check your marks online?

1. Go to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s official website, nic.

2. Look for the exam results section on the webpage, which is usually titled "Results" or "Examination Results".

3. Select the appropriate link for either Class 10th Results 2024, depending on the exam you took.

4. Enter the necessary details such as your roll number, school number, centre number, date of birth, or any other required information.

5. Enter your information and wait for your CBSE Class 10th Result for 2024 to appear on the screen.

6. Once the results are shown, consider printing a copy or storing it digitally for future reference.