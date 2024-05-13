Sara Ali Khan Twins With Her 'Soul Sister' As They Visit Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) The Gen-Z actress Sara Ali Khan on Monday paid a holy visit to Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi, along with her bestie.

Sara, who last featured in the movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', took to Instagram Stories, and re-shared the post of her best friend Sara Vaisoha, where we can see the duo twinning in white ethnic suits.

Vaisoha took to her Instagram Stories section and dropped the pictures from their visit to the Gurdwara. She wrote: "Twinning with my soul sister forever Sara Ali Khan".

The 'Kedarnath' fame diva shared the picture on her account and gave the tune of 'Satnam Sri Waheguru Eheee Naam Hai' to the post.

On the work front, Sara last featured in 'Murder Mubarak'.

She next has 'Metro... In Dino', 'Sky Force', and 'Eagle' in the pipeline.