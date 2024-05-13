Amir, UK Prime Minister Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom HE Rishi Sunak a range of regional and international developments of common concern, especially those related to the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during a phone call received by HH the Amir today from HE the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.