Oil prices stabilize amid financial indicators, political speculation

(MENAFN) Monday saw minimal fluctuations in oil prices following a recent dip of approximately one dollar per barrel, a trend attributed to indications suggesting that US monetary authorities may maintain high interest rates for an extended period. As of 1036 GMT, Brent crude futures experienced a modest increase of 21 cents, reaching USD83 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 27 cents to USD78.53.



While certain non-political factors lent support to prices last week, such as stalled ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, economic considerations once again took center stage. Policy-related comments signaled a likelihood of interest rate reductions occurring sooner in the UK and Europe compared to the United States. Consequently, analysts anticipate that the US Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rate levels for an extended duration, bolstering the strength of the dollar. This, in turn, raises the cost of oil, which is denominated in US currency, for investors holding alternative currencies.



Moreover, recent Chinese data revealed a third consecutive monthly increase in consumer prices for April, alongside ongoing declines in producer prices, suggesting an upturn in domestic demand. These economic indicators contributed further to price stability.



Expectations regarding production cuts also influenced market sentiment, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies within OPEC+ anticipated to extend such measures into the second half of the year. Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani affirmed Iraq's commitment to the voluntary production cuts agreed upon by the group, emphasizing stability within OPEC, of which Iraq is the second-largest producer.

