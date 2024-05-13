Registration For Police Officers Of Tomorrow Program To Open Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Police Academy, represented by the Police College, announced that the registration for the fifth edition of the "Police Officers of Tomorrow" program, Summer 2024, will open next Sunday via Metrash application, while the program will commence on Jun. 22 until early August.

Addressing a press conference, chairman of the committee of "Police Officers of Tomorrow" program Capt. Hamad Khaled Al Mannai highlighted that the key objective of the program is to deepen the national identity and patriotism and ingrain them in the hearts of young people, in addition to promoting noble values, shouldering the responsibility, serving the community and strengthening the inveterate Islamic principles through a multitude of activities that hone leadership skills.

Also, the program intends to foster confidence of the participating students, coupled with practical exercises to upgrade their sporting, military, cultural and awareness capabilities.

The program specifically targets students born in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, who will be distributed to six groups, three groups during morning hours from Sunday to Thursday at 9am until 1pm, three groups during evening hours from Saturday to Wednesday at 4pm until 8pm, Al Mannai pointed out, stating that the first and second groups will start on Jun. 22 to Jul.4, while the third and fourth groups will start on Jul.6 until Jul 18, with the fifth and sixth groups starting on Jul 20 to Aug. 1.

Al Mannai highlighted that the program activities will be divided into two military and sporting categories, with the military category comprising infantry and air gun shooting, along with lectures in raising the awareness delivered by the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.

He added that the sporting category comprises swimming and self-defense contests, alongside lectures by National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), with the programs featuring field trips to several departments of the Ministry of Interior, such as the General Directorate of Civil Defense, General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) to get familiarized with the activities undertaken by these institutions.

The registration will kick off next Sunday either via Metrash2 application, or WhatsApp number 60004952 for inquiries, starting from 7am until 12pm, he affirmed, pointing out that students who had participated in the previous sessions could subscribe in this edition.

Al Mannai added that the number students who participated in first and fourth editions reached 10,000, notwithstanding the program stopped short for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting that admission to this program does not qualify students for military colleges.

For his part, assistant chairman of the committee of "Police Officers of Tomorrow" program Capt. Mohammed Nasser Al Sayed talked about evening times and mechanisms of registration via Metrash2, along with the steps that should be followed during the registration process, starting from accessing the citizens services on Metrash and selecting Police Officers of Tomorrow icon.

He added that upon accessing Metrash2, a list of children and age groups will appear to select the child to be registered, then fill out the required data and agree to the pledges.

As to the mechanism of registration, Al Sayed reminded the students of the importance of reporting any diseases they suffer from, such as Asthma or others, to be put into consideration, confirming that this information will remain confidential, as the application system will shut down automatically, once the registration is complete. He outlined that the admission priority will be, as per priority of registration.