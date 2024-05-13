Amir, Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of The Sudan HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and promoting them.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir held with HE the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan on Monday.

The phone call also touched on a number of issues of common concern.