Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Flood Survivors Lands In Afghanistan

The aid, including shelter supplies from the Qatar Fund for Development, is part of the State of Qatar's unwavering support for Afghanistan and its brotherly people, and for those affected by the floods that struck the northern Afghan province of Baghlan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.