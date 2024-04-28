Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan to attend 6-party meeting in Riyadh

(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi are slated to participate in a six-party Arab ministerial meeting in Riyadh. This meeting, which will focus on the situation in Gaza, will also include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken among its attendees.



“Shoukry heads for the Saudi capital Riyadh Saturday … to participate in the World Economic Forum, in addition to the holding of important ministerial meetings on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian cause,” a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry noted.



The foreign ministers will also be engaged in several crucial meetings concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip and the broader Palestinian cause, as per the statement.



“The gatherings include a meeting of the six Arab countries group concerned with following upon the situation in Gaza and the group's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and another ministerial meeting that brings together a number of states concerned with solving the Palestinian cause at the international level,” the statement mentioned.



In an official statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has commenced a working visit to Riyadh. The purpose of the visit is to partake in the special meeting of the World Economic Forum, which is being hosted by Saudi Arabia.



The statement further elaborated that the Jordanian foreign minister will also engage “in a ministerial meeting of the six Arab states concerned with monitoring the situation in Gaza, and in a meeting of the six Arab states with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.”



The statement also indicated that they are scheduled to meet with representatives from "a number of European countries" during their visit.



According to reports from Saudi media, the World Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday. The event, themed "Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development," is expected to attract the attendance of numerous heads of state, over 1,000 senior officials, international experts, opinion leaders, and thinkers from 92 countries.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147447