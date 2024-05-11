JCC, FCCI Discuss Jordan-UAE Trade Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) - A delegation from the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and President of UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and coordination relations to serve the two countries' commercial and investment interests.According to a JCC statement Saturday, the meeting, which was held at the FCCI's headquarters, went over mutual cooperation mechanisms on exchanging information, visits by trade delegations and expertise, as well as exploiting the two countries' available investment and trade opportunities by establishing joint partnerships.The delegation, which included the JCC Chairman, Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, other industry chambers' heads and members, affirmed that Jordan and the UAE share "deep-rooted" relations in various fields and reached "advanced" levels of joint coordination and cooperation, especially regarding mutual commercial, investment and projects in multiple strategic sectors with added value.During the meeting, the delegation noted Jordan's commercial and service sector is looking forward to increasing and expanding Emirati investments in the Kingdom and boosting cooperation in a number of sectors, according to a JCC statement.The delegation also pointed to Jordan's reforms aimed to develop the investment environment and make transactions "easier" for investors and business owners.For his part, Haj Tawfiq referred to multiple opportunities available to enhance prospects for joint trade exchange by focusing on the sectors of agriculture, tourism, foodstuffs, information technology, pharmaceutical industries, and mining.Haj Tawfiq stressed that the JCC will work to organize a visit for an Emirati economic delegation to the Kingdom.Haj Tawfiq stated that the Kingdom welcomes increased trade and investment cooperation with the UAE and steps to build "lasting" partnerships between businessmen and merchants, indicating that JCC will work to provide the FCCI with investment opportunities available in the Kingdom.Meanwhile, Al Mazrui stressed the "depth of the historic" relations, which were strengthened under the two countries' leaderships, stressing that this policy stimulates the private sector to build on them and advance their trade relations to "higher" levels that meet ambitions.Al Mazrui noted the UAE private sector has a "strong" desire and "true" willingness to increase Emirati investments in the Kingdom and strengthen them in more vital sectors, adding that FCCI is "keen" to strengthen its relations with JCC to serve common interests.The Kingdom's exports to the UAE during the past year 2023 amounted to about JD327 million, compared to JD977 million in imports, official data showed.