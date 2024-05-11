Voting Ended In 2Nd Round Of Iran's Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 11 (NNN-IRNA) – Voting in the second round of Iran's 12th parliamentary election ended at 10:00 p.m. local time (1830 GMT), last night, after 14 straight hours.

The election was held at nearly 11,500 polling stations, in 22 constituencies, in 15 provinces and 47 counties.

The voting, initially scheduled to end at 6:00 p.m. local time, was extended thrice.

A total of 90 candidates competed for the remaining 45 positions, in the Iranian parliament in the runoff, as 245 seats have already been decided in the first round held on Mar 1.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, voted at a polling station in Tehran, minutes after the voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time.

In an address to reporters after casting his ballot the Iranian leader highlighted the elections' importance for the country saying the second round of the election was as important as the first.

After the voting was concluded, Iran's Constitutional Council Spokesman, Hadi Tahan Nazif, said, the vote-counting process had started at some stations, adding that, no violation had been reported during the voting process.

On Thursday, Tahan Nazif said, almost 40,000 observers would supervise the second round of the election.

Tahan Nazif said, the 12th Iranian parliament is expected to begin its term on May 27, officially.– NNN-IRNA