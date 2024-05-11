BSF Opens Fire On Pakistani Drone Along IB In J&K's Samba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- BSF personnel opened fire on Friday night to shoot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.
Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the movement of the drone from the Pakistan side late in the night and fired nearly two dozen rounds, they said on Saturday.ADVERTISEMENT
The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said.
They said a search operation was launched in Narayanpur in the Ramgarh sector on Saturday morning to sanitize the bordet outpost area to ensure the drone did not drop any weapons or narcotics.
