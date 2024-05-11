Don't Sleep On Hyundai In The Great EV Race

Last year, Hyundai-Kia overtook Ford and GM to become the second-largest EV vendor in the US. It is also gearing up to make EVs – starting with hybrids – and batteries in the US.

In China, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to extend their 10-year collaboration with Baidu to create a new connected, self-driving and software-defined vehicle network consistent with government regulations. Baidu is also working with Tesla while Toyota works with Tencent.

Chinese market research organization AskCI Consulting estimates that 17 million connected cars will be sold in China this year. That is close to two-thirds of total new car sales in China and more than total new car sales in the US.

Hyundai-Kia must meet the challenge from Tesla, Toyota, Baidu and other Chinese competitors in the world's largest auto market.

In January, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Hyundai demonstrated its artificial intelligence, software-defined vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell technologies. Hyundai ranks second to Toyota in the developing market for hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Hyundai Motor's consolidated results for the first quarter of 2024 show revenues are up 7.6% year-on-year while operating profit is down 2.5%.

The profit decline was attributed to the suspension of production at the Asan factory for several weeks while facilities were being converted to EV production. Total unit sales declined by 1.5% but hybrid vehicle sales jumped 16.6%, supported by strong demand in North America.

These results trumped Tesla, which reported a 9% year-on-year decline in revenues in the three months to March with a 56% decline in operating profit.

BYD's revenues and net profit were up 4.0% and 10.6% year on year, but down 43% and 47% from the December quarter. Hyundai Motor's revenues were down 2.4% quarter on quarter and its operating profit was up 4.4%.

Toyota outperformed them all. For the fiscal year that ended in March 2024, the world's largest automaker reported a 21% increase in revenues and a 95% jump in operating profit. Only 26% of the increase in operating profit was due to the weak yen, with most of the rest coming from a better sales mix and price hikes in North America and Europe.

Toyota's profits are surging. Image: X Screengrab