Kuwait Discusses Enhancing Cyber Security With Other States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 11 (KUNA) -- A delegation of the State of Kuwait discussed at a UN round table prospects of enhancing capacities in the realm of security technology and communication and strengthening cyber security.

The Kuwaiti delegation, headed by President of the National Cyber Security Center Mohammad Boakri, took part in the high-level meetings during which the officials discussed with peers from other nations optimum means for enhancing cyber security and stimulating the international community to exert greater efforts at this level.

Boakri, during the round table talks at the UN headquarters, touched on governance and challenges facing the efforts to solidify cyber security in the State of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti delegation included the Deputy Foreign Minister for International Organizations Affairs Mohammad Al-Amiri and the Director of Information Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Qadiri. (end)

