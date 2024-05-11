Air India To Expand European Operations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

Air India is expanding its operations in Europe to meet growing demand. Starting from June 22, 2024, Air India will operate daily non-stop flights from Delhi to Amsterdam Schiphol and Delhi to Milan Malpensa.

This marks an increase in frequency on these routes from 4 times weekly and 5 times weekly, respectively. Additionally, Air India will add another flight on the Delhi-Copenhagen route, bringing the frequency to 5 times weekly.

These additional flights complement Air India's existing services, including daily non-stop flights to Zurich starting June 16, 2024, as well as daily services to Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, said: "The increased frequency to Europe demonstrates the growing demand for travel between India and Europe, and we are committed to providing our customers with greater choice and convenience."

Wilson said these flights will strengthen trade and tourism ties and also offer seamless connectivity to travellers from Europe to other countries in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia (and vice versa) via the Delhi hub.

With the increased frequency to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan, Air India will now serve mainland Europe with 80 flights a week to and from seven points.

-B