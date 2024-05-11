Speedy Tempo Vehicle Crushes 60 Sheep To Death, Injures 40 In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least 60 sheep died while 40 more were injured after a flock of sheep were crushed to death by a speedy tempo vehicle on national highway in South Kashmir's Kulgam late last night.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a flock of sheep were hit by a speedy tempo near Khudwani area of the district on national highway late on Friday night.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that in the incident at least 60 sheep lost their lives while 40 more were injured.
He said that two persons were also injured in the incident who have been hospitalized.
He said that police have taken cognizance of the incident by registering FIR and driver has been arrested while further investigation has been taken up. Read Also 2 Army Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri Mumbai Tourist Dies After Falling From ATV Bike In Doodhpathri
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11052024000215011059ID1108200384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.