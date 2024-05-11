Speedy Tempo Vehicle Crushes 60 Sheep To Death, Injures 40 In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a flock of sheep were hit by a speedy tempo near Khudwani area of the district on national highway late on Friday night.

He said that in the incident at least 60 sheep lost their lives while 40 more were injured.

He said that two persons were also injured in the incident who have been hospitalized.

He said that police have taken cognizance of the incident by registering FIR and driver has been arrested while further investigation has been taken up.

