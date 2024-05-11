Four Israeli Soldiers Killed In Northern Gaza Battles 34,943 Palestinians Massacred

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 11 (NNN-WAFA) – At least four Israeli soldiers have been killed, in ongoing battles in northern Gaza, the Israeli army said, yesterday.

Israeli public radio said that, all the casualties were from Battalion 931 of the Nahal Brigade, all in the rank of sergeant.

According to the radio, two other fighters from the battalion were seriously injured in the same incident, and six other fighters from the ninth battalion of the 401st Brigade were also seriously injured.

All the injured were transported to hospital for treatment, the radio reported, adding that, the Israeli army“allowed” media coverage of their deaths.

It provided no further details about the exact time of the incident.

Also yesterday, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement that, 34,943 Palestinians have died and 78,572 injured in the ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7, last year.

It claimed that the Israeli army prevented ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching those struck by fresh attacks, some of whom were still under the rubble.– NNN-WAFA