Sajad Lone Gets EC Notice Over MCC Violation

In a notice issued to Lone, the district election officer Kupwara has asked him to explain why he has uploaded a video on his twitter handle without prior clearance/ pre-certification from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

“ .... Sajad Gani Lone, candidate of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference for 01 Baramulla is hereby put on notice to explain why such violation has been made at your end,” reads the notice.

Lone has been asked to submit his reply within one day.

“The response must reach this office within one day, failing which the matter will be reported to the office of Chief Electoral Officer Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar for appropriate action under rules,” reads the notice served to Lone by additional district magistrate.

