Russians Strike At Kharkiv Suburbs

Russian invaders have struck a suburb of Kharkiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.

“The hit is in the suburbs,” Terekhov said.

Earlier, the mayor reported an explosion in Kharkiv and urged citizens to be careful.

As reported, at about 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of Russian troops using ballistic weapons from the east.