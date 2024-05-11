Enemy Shells Nikopol District 12 Times With Drones And Artillery, Damages Houses And Power Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russians fired 12 times at the Nikopol district: they fired nine kamikaze drones and fired three times with artillery.



Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipro Regional Council, reported on the situation in the region as of 6:30 p.m. on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the occupiers attacked the Nikopol district 12 times. They fired nine kamikaze drones and shelled three times with artillery,” he said in a statement.

According to the head of the regional council, a 61-year-old woman was injured in the afternoon in Nikopol and hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Russian troops shelleddistrict 15 times, causing destruction

The invaders also fired at the Myrove, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities. In total, seven private houses, an infrastructure facility, four outbuildings and the same number of greenhouses, a car, a garage and power lines were damaged.

“It was noisy in the Synelnykove district as well. But everything is fine, no one was injured,” Lukashuk added.

In other communities of the region, the day was without shelling.

