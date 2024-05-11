               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With Afghanistan In Facing Destruction Caused By Floods


5/11/2024 7:23:17 PM

Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its full solidarity with Afghanistan in face of the destruction caused by massive floods hitting the Baghlan province north of the country, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's firm support to Afghanistan and its brotherly people, and voiced its complete readiness to cooperate with the relevant authorities in Afghanistan to provide all means to help overcome crises.

The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

