Enemy Attacked Nikopol With Shaheds, Houses And Infrastructure Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol at night with kamikaze drones, damaging houses and infrastructure.

This was reported in a Telegram message by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, until late in the evening, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones . It attacked 4 more times. Two private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged," he said.

Two killed, two wounded as Russian forces attack

Lysak added that no one was killed or injured in the shelling. The night in the city and the region as a whole was calm.

Earlier it was reported that during the day on 10 May, Russian troops struck fifteen times in the Nikopol district of the Dnipro regio .

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA