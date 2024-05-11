Explosion Occurs In Brovary, Policeman Among Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion has occurred in the center of Brovary, Kyiv region, with victims.
The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The explosion occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday near the Red Market store on Nezalezhnosti Boulevard.
According to preliminary reports, two people were injured in the incident, including a police officer. Read also:
SBU prevents terrorist attacks planned by Russian GRU in Kyiv
on May 9
Law enforcement officers and medics are working at the site. The details of the incident are being investigated.
As reported, in the Kherson region, a man was injured when he threw a shell from the attic of a house that remained after an enemy shelling.
MENAFN11052024000193011044ID1108201557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.