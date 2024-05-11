Explosion Occurs In Brovary, Policeman Among Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion has occurred in the center of Brovary, Kyiv region, with victims.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The explosion occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday near the Red Market store on Nezalezhnosti Boulevard.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured in the incident, including a police officer.

Law enforcement officers and medics are working at the site. The details of the incident are being investigated.

