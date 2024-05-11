Jordan Embassy In US, Consumer Technology Association Talk Kingdom's Role In Chip Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, May 11 (Petra) -- Jordan's Embassy in Washington DC Saturday and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) hosted an event entitled: Why Jordan is your next partner in the Pre- & Post- Silicon Semiconductor Supply Chain.The event discussed Jordan's competitiveness in terms of cost, strategic political and economic relations, the enabling environment, the protection of intellectual property rights, the focus on sustainability and decision-makers commitment to providing the appropriate environment for industry requirements.The CEO of The Fifth Company and former Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Muthanna Gharaibeh, discussed Jordan's role in the chip industry.The event highlighted Jordan's competitive advantages in the chip industry, especially its qualified workforce and free trade agreement with the United States.Gharaibeh said, "Jordan has the largest ratio of engineers to population in the world and has a proven track record in developing technical personnel for giant American companies such as Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon and Juniper."Digital jobs have grown 19 per cent annually during the past four years, which confirms the country's commitment to building its competencies."The Director of Global Policy at the Semiconductor Industry Association, Jennifer Ming, said, "The American chip industry is working with its allies and other countries to increase the flexibility of supply chains."Ming added that the CHIPS law has sparked global competition to attract this industry and that the "window is available for a limited period."The Director of the Middle East Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, John Alterman, discussed Jordan's "advantage of human capital."He lauded the Kingdom's investment environment that allows transactions in the US dollar and competitive wages.