Sheratan Star's Rise To Cause Noticeable Rise In Temperature In Qatar: QMD

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department announced that tonight marks the first night of the Sheratan star (Beta Arietis), the first star of the Aries constellation, known colloquially among Arabs as“Aries of the heat.”

The star's rise lasts for 13 days.

Temperataure during this period will experience a“noticeable” rise. Northwestern winds are projected to be unstable, blow strongly, and can also be accompanied by dust storms at times.