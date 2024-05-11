Explosions Occurred In Belgorod, Fires Broke Out In Several Places At Once

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of May 11, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district, and fires broke out in the city.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by local Telegram channels.

Before the explosions, Belgorod and Belgorod district had already been warned of a missile threat.

The Russians also reportedly used Russian air defense systems in the city.

Pletenchuk: Unidentified drones used by Russians at night are reconnaissance drones

Two buildings were reportedly damaged.

As reported, earlier in Belgorod, a drone crashed into the administrative building of Gazprom, injuring two people.