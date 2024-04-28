Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Four Mega Rallies In North Karnataka Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. According to BJP election management committee Karnataka state coordinator V Sunil Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will reach Belagavi on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 10 am. The Prime Minister will then fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at 12 noon. PM's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2 pm. Later, Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 pm are LIVE updates on PM Modi's rally in North Karnataka

MENAFN28042024007365015876ID1108147231