Safadi Calls For Recognition Of Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday reiterated Jordan's unwavering commitment to a consistent policy in which peace is a strategic imperative.

At the“Understanding the Crisis and Charting Pathways to Peace” conference, hosted by the Progressive Alliance and Social Democratic Forum in the Arab World, Safadi emphasised the importance of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital to foster security and peace across the region.

Safadi also highlighted the Kingdom's relentless efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to stop the devastating war against the Palestinians, expressing Jordan's solidarity with the Palestinian cause. He also rejected any attempts to turn Jordan into a battleground or undermine its sovereignty.

The foreign minister also stressed Jordan's commitment to providing vital humanitarian aid to Gaza, which necessitates more than 800 truckloads daily, contingent on the participation of international organizations whose staff risk their lives to bring aid to the region.

Safadi also criticised Israel's lack of vision in this war, noting that it only fuels violence, infringes upon the rights of Palestinians, and obstructs the path to peace, urging the international community to step in to shield Palestinians from these atrocities and to uphold regional security by preventing further escalation of the war.

Safadi questioned Israel's intentions in this war, drawing attention to the unprecedented scale of the disaster and aggression, especially its impact on innocent victims, including journalists and children. He noted that over 17,000 Palestinians have been orphaned, and numerous United Nations personnel and civilians have tragically lost their lives.