Weather Forecast Today: IMD Predicts Showers In Delhi Hailstorm Alert In 2 States, Heatwave In Rajasthan To Abate

- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in Rajasthan today, May 10, and hinted that it would abate thereafter. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions would impact coastal areas of Gujarat till May 14 national capital, Delhi is set to receive light showers in the night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degree Celsius and minimum temperature around 27 degree Celsius during the day per IMD's latest weather bulletin,“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, another cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and a trough runs from east Assam to north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels.”These atmospheric systems would impact weather conditions over north-eastern states to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds have been forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 16.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura to receive heavy rainfall today to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds have been forecast for Bengal and Sikkim till May 12, Jharkhand and Odisha will also witness wet spells along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds till May 12.
Jharkhand will be impacted by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today.\"A cyclonic circulation lies over Madhya Maharashtra, and a trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels, \" the weather report states weather department also issued a hailstorm alert for Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, for today.
