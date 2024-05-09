JKFA Celebrates ISL-Bound Muhammad Hammad

Hammad was also selected for a training camp with the Indian National Football Team. Coach Igor Stimac called up the 6-foot-1 central defender, who was among only four I-League players to make the 26-man probables squad.

JKFA's Chief Coordinator Wasim Aslam, Chairman Nazir Ahmad Andrabi, and Hony General Secretary Bashir Ahmad Shah, along with esteemed members, felicitated Muhammad Hammad for his selection in the National Camp for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

“J&K Football Association extends heartfelt wishes to Muhammad Hammad for his future endeavors,” the FA said.

Earlier, Hammad was also facilitated by the University of Kashmir, for whom he played in the Inter-University Football Tournament.

