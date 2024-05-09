JKFA Celebrates ISL-Bound Muhammad Hammad

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The J&K Football Association honored Real Kashmir captain Muhammad Hammad for his remarkable achievement in the 2023-24 I-League season. He won the Best Defender Award for his defensive efforts and helped the Snow Leopards finish fifth in the league. His performance helped the Srinagar-born central defender earn a move to Indian Super League team FC Goa.
Hammad was also selected for a training camp with the Indian National Football Team. Coach Igor Stimac called up the 6-foot-1 central defender, who was among only four I-League players to make the 26-man probables squad.ADVERTISEMENT
JKFA's Chief Coordinator Wasim Aslam, Chairman Nazir Ahmad Andrabi, and Hony General Secretary Bashir Ahmad Shah, along with esteemed members, felicitated Muhammad Hammad for his selection in the National Camp for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
“J&K Football Association extends heartfelt wishes to Muhammad Hammad for his future endeavors,” the FA said.
Earlier, Hammad was also facilitated by the University of Kashmir, for whom he played in the Inter-University Football Tournament. Read Also Srinagar Lad Hammad Among Indian National Football Team Probables Ishfaq Ahmed Set For 2nd Stint As U-16 Indian Team Coach
