Top Events On May 10: Modi-Rahul Poll Campaigns, Indian Troops To Exit Maldives, SC On Kejriwal Bail Plea, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events on May 10: India is all set to witness various political, sports, legal, and entertainment events including Lok Sabha election campaings across the country by PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other politicians. Besides this, the Supreme Court will also announce its verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Narayanpet and LB Stadium in Telangana to address public meetings as a part of BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today. He will also visit Odisha to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10.

- Indian civilian technical experts replaced the military personnel. India and the Maldives have further concurred to withdraw the remaining Indian troops by May 10.- The Supreme Court will deliver its order to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam today.

- BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in Haryana's Panchkula for the general elections 2024 on Friday.

- Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address meetings in Telangana's Kamareddy and Tandur on May 10.

- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leader Sitaram Yechury will also address public meeting at Gymkhana Ground at Gandhinagar in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on May 10.

- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are all set to address meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj and Kanpur today.

- The Delhi Court will announce its verdict on 'framing of charges' in former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh case today.

- Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will address an election rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 10.

- BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold a roadshow as a part of Lok Sabha election campaign in Telangana's Sircilla today.

- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address a public rally at Sarasbaug on Friday, May 10.

- Chardham Yatra 2024: Kedarnath Dham is set to reopen for devotees on May 10 in Uttarakhand.

- The Pune court in Maharashtra will announce its judgement in the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case on May 10.

- In Maharashtra, NCLAT will on May 10 hear a clutch of Startups' including Kuku FM and Shaadi in their appeal against Competition Commission of India's nterim relief denial on Google Play billing.

- The Election Commission of India will order repolling at four booths in Betul seat in Madhya Pradesh and two booths in Khagaria seat in Bihar on May 10.

- The Kerala court will pronounce its verdict in 2022 Vishnupriya murder case today.

- Akshaya Tritiya 2024 bears great importance in Hindu culture, symbolizing a day of fresh starts, abundance, and spiritual dedication. It will be observed today on May 10th, 2024.- On May 10, the United Nations' 193 member states voting to admit Palestine as the 194th UN member state.

- Farmers will launch nationwide protests from May 10 against wheat crisis in Pakistan.

- Kenya's President William Ruto has declared on Friday a public holiday to mourn the 238 people who have died due to ongoing flooding in Kenya.

- Chess FIDE World Junior U20 Championship: Registration extended to May 10.

- Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz starrer investigative drama series titled 'Murder in Mahim' will release on OTT platforms on May 10.



