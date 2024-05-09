LS Polls-2024: DEO Srinagar Establishes 8 Pink Polling Stations In Srinagar PC



In order to celebrate the festival of democracy in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary constituency with mass participation of voters, the District Election Office Srinagar has made Polling Stations colorfully vibrant with specially with Polling Stations conveying special message regarding women, Persons with Disabilities, (PwD) and Youth besides environmentally viable and sustainable Polling Stations.

The District Election Authority Srinagar has enhanced the essence of Polling Stations through different colors with multifarious messages to facilitate the voters on the Poll day and welcome them to experience a festive-like environment, besides promoting participatory and inclusive voting in Srinagar.

DEO Srinagar said these Polling Stations would be managed by all Women staff comprising BLOs, Presiding & Polling Officers, Police and security forces manning the polling stations.

The DEO said that the idea behind setting up these special Polling Stations is to convey a message to half of the population about their role and responsibility in this democratic exercise besides driving home the point that women are capable of discharging duties in any sphere of life.

The DEO further added that, eight Red Polling Stations have been set up for persons with disabilities which will be staffed by differently abled persons thus bringing out inclusivity.

These Polling Stations equipped with Wheelchairs, Ramps, Braille script and other features also infuse confidence into differently abled to make voting process a smooth activity for them.“Again the idea is to instill confidence among the section and encourage them to vote wherever they are besides increasing sanitation about their issues,” said the District Election Officer.

The DEO also said that additionally, individuals with disability of more than 40 percent have already been given the opportunity to cast vote under ECI's initiative of Vote from Home. The three-day campaign for Home Voting which was flagged on May 07, 2024 by the District Election Officer concluded today in the District.

To focus on the importance of youth, the DEO said, eight Polling Stations have been painted in Blue across Srinagar District.

The DEO observed that while democracy will be triumphing through active participation of people, the environmental sustainability would be put to focus by creating awareness among the people and instilling a sense of responsibility among them.“To foster the cause of environmental sustainability, eight Polling Stations have been colored green while plantation activity shall be carried out on the polling day by the first voter”, the DEO said and added,“These Polling stations shall also be plastic free“.

Pertinently, in all the general Polling Stations, facilities for public convenience including drinking water, toilets, electricity, wheelchairs and ramps besides a help desk have been put up for smooth and successful voting across Srinagar as per ECI guidelines on Assured Minimum Facilities.

It is also worth mentioning that about 17.50 lakh electorates are going to decide the fate of the 24 candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in 02-Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on May 13, 2024. Among these over 2 lakh are the first-time voters, who are in the age group of 18-20 and will be exercising their franchise for the first time on the poll day in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

The 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency has 2135 Polling Stations in all 18 Assembly Segments comprising 17-Kangan and 18-Ganderbal, 19-Hazratbal, 20-Khanyar, 21-Habbakadal, 22-LalChowk, 23-Chanapora, 24-Zadibal, 25-Eidgah 26-Central Shalteng, 29-Khansahib, 30-Char-i-Sharief, 31-Chadoora, 32-Pampore, 33-Tral, 34-Pulwama, 35-Rajpora and 37-Shopian.

