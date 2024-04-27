Kerala: One Dead, Several Injured In Tourist Bus Accident In Kozhikode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A tourist bus lost control and turned around in Kozhikode this morning, killing one passenger and injuring 13 others. Amal, a native of Kollam, died in this incident.

The tragedy occurred as the bus was on its way from Thiruvananthapuram to Udupi in neighboring Karnataka. The police officer suspected that the driver might have slept asleep and the bus fell after losing control.



He was hit by the vehicle and died on the spot. The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College.

About 20 people were injured and were admitted to different hospitals. No one was seriously injured.