Pan-Arab Integration Creates Jobs -- Iraqi Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 27 (KUNA) -- -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani said on Saturday that pan-Arab integration could pave the way to create jobs and called for innovating new production methods and elevating labor skills.

Al-Soudani, speaking during inauguration of the 50th sesson of the Arab Labor Conference, said crises currently witnessed throughout the world negatively impact on labor and production. He called for overhauling performance of the labor institutions and the markets as well as creating "a qualititative relationship" between students' graduation and the market needs.

Moreover, the Iraqi Prime Minister urged for luring women into the work sector and tackling child labor.

For his part, Qatari Labor Minister and President of the Arab Labor Organization Ali bin Saeed said the organization had made a lot of accomplishments this year and expressed hope that the conferees would recommend means to maintain workers' rights.

The organization Director General Fayez Al-Mutairi called for upgrading labor skills, noting immense impact of the "the technology revolution" on the sector.

The session agenda tackles issues related to the labor markets, the workforce in the Arab countries and future of the human resources in the shadown of "technology revolution."

Kuwait is represented by Ahmad Al-Enezi, the president of the Kuwait Labor Union. (end)

