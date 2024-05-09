33Rd Doha International Book Fair Begins Today At DECC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 33rd Doha International Book Fair will start today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The theme for this year's event is“Knowledge Builds Civilizations.”

Over 515 publishing houses from 42 countries have confirmed to attend, along with significant cultural contributions from embassies of friendly nations, making it the largest international participation in the fair's history.

The Sultanate of Oman will be the guest of honour, showcasing its rich heritage through a dedicated pavilion. The fair features a prominent presence of Qatari publishing houses, a testament to the country's commitment to supporting the book, publishing, and creative industries. Local participants include Rosa Publishing House, Dar Al Watad, QU Press, Katara Publishing House, Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press), Dar Al Sharq, Dar Al Thaqafa, Dar Napjah, and Dar Nawa, in addition to Lusail University, the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, and Qatar Museums.

The fair will also boast a distinguished regional, Arab, and international presence. Participating entities include the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature of the State of Kuwait; the Ministry of Heritage and Culture of Oman; the Sharjah Book Authority; the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center; the Institute of Public Administration in Saudi Arabia; and Taibah University of Saud Arabia. Ministries of Culture from Morocco, Algeria and Yemen, along with the General Egyptian Book Organization, will also be represented. Additionally, publishers from China, Azerbaijan, Mauritania, Jordan, and Turkiye, alongside American and British publishing houses, are participating in the event.

Eight libraries from the historic Souq El Azbakeya in Egypt, known for its collection of used and rare books, will participate in the fair. This initiative reflects the organizers' commitment to showcasing cultural diversity and attracting historical book markets, similar to featuring Baghdad's Mutanabbi Street in the previous edition.

Director of the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, stated that the 2024 fair features new designs with a“Central Zone” at its heart, showcasing historical figures and scholars who have made significant contributions to science, culture, and knowledge.

He added that the Ministry of Culture pavilion boasts a wide range of books and new releases, pointing out that the pavilion features a digital printing press allowing visitors to create on-demand copies of Ministry of Culture publications.