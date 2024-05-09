Msheireb Downtown Doha Growing In Popularity As A Tourist Destination

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha, known as the world's first downtown regeneration project, has become a popular tourist destination over the years. Situated in the heart of Doha and close to the traditional marketplace, Souq Waqif, and the Metro Station, it offers easy access to visitors seeking a blend of old heritage and modern sustainability.

This was revealed by Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla in a recent interview with reporters where he highlighted the downtown's appeal. He stressed its strategic location, allowing visitors to experience both the historic Souq Waqif and the contemporary smart city seamlessly.

“It's easy access to for everybody who wants to come to Doha, and they will experience the old heritage Souq and the new modern, sustainable smart city, which is next to each other under one channel.”

While acknowledging the ongoing efforts needed to enhance tourism, Dr. Abdulla revealed collaborative initiatives with Qatar Tourism aimed at elevating the visitor experience in the downtown area. Recent activities during Ramadan, Eid, and the Asian Cup have attracted millions of visitors, showcasing the area's potential as a vibrant tourist hub.

Msheireb's hospitality sector has also witnessed a surge in occupancy rates, particularly from GCC visitors who appreciate the downtown's walkability and unique blend of heritage and modernity.“We see a lot of people from GCC, they are in love with the downtown and they are in love with what the city has to offer, which is the walkability and being in touch with the heritage and the modern design of that city,” Dr. Abdulla explained.

In addition to its urban attractions, Msheireb is home to the Msheireb Museums, which hostd four historic heritage houses: Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Radwani House, and Mohammed Bin Jassim House.

Dr. Abdulla highlighted the innovative approach taken by the museums, integrating immersive experiences and interactive screens to offer visitors a dynamic journey through time and emotion. This approach, he noted, has transformed the traditional museum experience, making it more engaging and educational.

Furthermore, Dr. Abdulla stressed the function of the museums in addressing social issues and educating visitors on important historical topics. By engaging with societal changes and providing educational resources, the museums aim to shape future perspectives and inspire dialogue.“Another aspect is the programming aspect because museums could play a good role in society by engaging and talking about social issues, talking about several topics that definitely will try to shape the future and also be educational for the new students, researchers who want to know more about the social history and the changes that is facing our society in the future.”

Msheireb Downtown Doha's footprint continues to grow, with an average of 20,000 visitors per month.