Azerbaijani Parliamentarians Visit Montenegro's Partisan Warrior Monument

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The official visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegationheaded by Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova toMontenegro continues, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegationvisited the monument of the of the Partisan Warrior in nation'sPodgorica. A wreath was laid on the monument on behalf of theChairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

This monument, which was erected in 1957, holds the remains of68 fallen Partisan fighters and is dedicated to the thousands whodied at the hands of fascist occupiers during WWII.