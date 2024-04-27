Kuwait Amir Congratulates South Africa On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere wishes of progress and development to the leadership and South African people. (end) lr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.