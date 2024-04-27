Australians And Kiwis In Sri Lanka Commemorate Anzac Day

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Australians and Kiwis in Sri Lanka commemorated Anzac Day, Thursday, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand.

Anzac Day broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served.

Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement in the First World War (1914–1918

Today, Australians reflect, honour and remember Australian and New Zealand servicemen and servicewomen for Anzac Day, the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

“Their loyalty, selflessness and courage are a part of Australia's national identity,” the High Commission said on X.

The New Zealand High Commission said that Anzac Day, is New Zealand's most important day of national commemoration. (Colombo Gazette)