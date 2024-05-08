Iran plans to establish trade center in Norway’s capital

(MENAFN) The Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran has approved the establishment of a new trade center in Oslo, the capital of Norway, as reported by the TPO portal. This decision comes as part of Iran's broader strategy to expand its global trade presence, with already over 40 Iranian trade centers operational in various target countries worldwide. Additionally, plans are underway to launch two more trade centers in other countries in the near future.



Iran's trade network extends across diverse regions, including five trade centers in Iraq, five in Russia, three in Syria, and eight in various countries across Africa. Furthermore, Iranian trade centers are strategically positioned in Central Asia, Uzbekistan, Poland, the UAE, and other key trade partners, as detailed by the TPO.



Recognizing the pivotal role of commercial attachés in facilitating trade relations between nations, the TPO underscores the importance of expanding Iran's diplomatic presence. Currently, Iran has 17 commercial attachés stationed in different countries, with plans to increase this number to 30 by the end of the current calendar year. The upcoming deployments include commercial attachés to the UAE, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and other nations, with prospective missions also slated for Indonesia, the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Shanghai, Nigeria, as well as Eastern European countries like Poland and Serbia.



Moreover, Iran's Foreign Ministry is prioritizing the appointment of a commercial attaché to Saudi Arabia, signaling further efforts to strengthen trade ties across the region.

