Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Another Volatile Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The stock market saw another volatile session on Wednesday, with the Sensex ending 45 points lower at 73,466, and the Nifty ending flat at 22,302 without any changes.

During the session, the Sensex traded between 73,684 on the higher side and 73,073 on the lower end.

On the NSE, 1,281 shares closed in the green, while 940 shares ended in the red. A buying trend was seen in small-medium stocks rather than largecap stocks.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed at 16,461, up 94 points or 0.57 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed at 50,036 points with a gain of 361 points, or 0.73 percent.

In the Sensex pack, 15 shares closed in the green, and 15 shares closed in the red.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, L&T, and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on Wednesday, while Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, HUL, HDFC Bank, and HCL Tech were the top losers.

Meanwhile, the markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Bangkok declined on Wednesday, while the Seoul market is in the green.

The US markets closed flat on Tuesday's session.

Crude oil is trading with a decline of about 1 per cent, with Brett crude at around $82 per barrel and the WTI at $77 per barrel.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The Indian market echoed subdued investor sentiments akin to those of its Asian peers, and on worries about the declining voter turnout (in the Lok Sabha elections).

"Despite domestic Q4 earnings largely meeting the estimates, the earnings landscape appears to be moderating. A sector-specific action was visible in FMCG and auto stocks, aided by an expectation of a revival in rural demand in H1FY25."