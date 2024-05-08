Death rate in Gaza from Israeli attacks reaches 34,844 Palestinians

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that the death toll resulting from Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,844 Palestinians, with an additional 78,404 people sustaining injuries, according to statements made on Wednesday. The ministry further detailed that within the last 24 hours, Israeli attacks resulted in the deaths of 55 individuals and left 200 others wounded. Rescue efforts are hindered as many people remain trapped under debris or stranded on roads.



In recent developments, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for Palestinians residing in eastern Rafah on Monday, a move widely interpreted as a precursor to an anticipated attack on the city, which is home to approximately 1.5 million displaced Palestinians. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the army took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a critical passage connecting Gaza to Egypt and a crucial route for humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.



The offensive initiated by Israel has been ongoing since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 individuals. With over seven months having passed since the onset of the conflict, extensive areas of Gaza now lie in ruins, forcing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement. The situation is compounded by a crippling blockade restricting access to essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine, as documented by the UN.



Accusations of genocide have been leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In an interim ruling issued in January, the court deemed it "plausible" that Israel is engaged in acts constituting genocide in Gaza. The ruling mandated Tel Aviv to cease such actions and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

