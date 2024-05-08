Turkey’s airports hit new high of 18M passengers in April

(MENAFN) In April, Turkey's aviation sector reached unprecedented heights as Turkish airports welcomed a staggering record of 18 million passengers, a milestone achievement inclusive of transit passengers, as disclosed by Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure on Wednesday.



The data, compiled by the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI), revealed an extraordinary annualized surge of 53.7 percent, showcasing the robust growth trajectory of air travel in the country. Within this remarkable surge, domestic flight passengers notably stood out, with 6.3 million individuals taking to the skies, marking a substantial increase of 52.9 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Simultaneously, the international flight segment experienced remarkable growth, witnessing a surge of 55.1 percent as it accommodated 9.7 million passengers during the same timeframe.



The bustling activity wasn't limited to passenger traffic alone; Turkish airports buzzed with heightened aircraft movements, with a total of 178,614 flights served last month, inclusive of overflights. This figure signifies a notable year-on-year increase of 28 percent, underlining the increasing prominence of Turkey's airspace in global aviation networks. Furthermore, the cargo sector contributed significantly to this surge, with cargo traffic reaching an impressive 372,430 tons during the month, demonstrating the resilience and efficiency of Turkey's logistics infrastructure.



Istanbul Airport, the crown jewel of Turkey's aviation landscape and a pivotal global air travel hub, witnessed an astounding surge in passenger numbers, accommodating 6.6 million travelers in April alone. This figure represents a remarkable annual increase of 48 percent, showcasing Istanbul Airport's growing prominence as a preferred gateway for air travelers across the globe.



Meanwhile, Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Turkey's second-busiest aviation hub nestled on Istanbul’s Anatolian side, played its part in this aviation extravaganza by welcoming 3.3 million passengers during April. Alongside passenger traffic, Sabiha Gokcen Airport also served 19,815 flights during the same period, further solidifying its position as a key player in Turkey's aviation landscape and a vital gateway for travelers to and from the Anatolian region.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108188038