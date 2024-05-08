Azerbaijan Observes Boost In Life Insurance Investments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In Azerbaijan, AZN 145.3 million ($85.5 million) in insurancepremiums were collected for life insurance in January-March of thecurrent year, Azernews reports, citing the CentralBank of Azerbaijan.
This figure is 17.1% or AZN21.2 million ($12.5 million) morethan the previous year.
According to the calculations, the amounts of payments for thistype of insurance increased by AZN41 million ($24.1 million) or74.7% and reached AZN95.7 million ($56.3 million) in the last 1year.
It should be noted that in the same period of last year, lifeinsurance collections amounted to AZN123.8 million ($72.8 million),and payments equaled to AZN54.8 million ($32.2million).
