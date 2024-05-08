Interfaith Dialogue Conferences Establish Common Rules Across Religions: DICID Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, hailed the 15th Doha Conference on Interfaith Dialogue as a platform to discuss the key topics related to interfaith dialogue, highlighting the accomplishments of the previous editions.

Addressing the opening session of the conference, he said that this edition is a continuation of gatherings of scholars, academics, and heads of dialogue centers from around the world and interfaith dialogue enthusiasts.

The conference is being held under the theme“Family Structure in Light of Changing World: (Religious Perspective)”.

H E Al Naimi hailed the event as a platform to unite ideas and goals despite diverse visions and trends, and an opportunity to overcome discrimination, and outline common rules across religions.

Amid the religious, cultural and social differences among people, all religious adherents believe in the common religious values that enshrined the concept of the family, established the values of compassion, solidarity and cooperation and the sacred relationship among family members, His Excellency said, highlighting that all divine religions have similar identity, concept, values and principles of family cohesion.

He added that religions have given the family particular consideration in light of divine revelations, laws and commandments and laid the intellectual, moral and spiritual groundwork for the family to establish cohesion and overcome social, educational and psychological problems.

He added that the conference's message seeks to create a better understanding of religious principles and teachings for the interest of today's multicultural and multifaith societies.

This requires everyone to benefit from interfaith dialogue to enhance family values, which are exposed to profound and radical challenges and horrific transformations, aggravated by the impact of globalization and information technology revolution, he added. His Excellency added that the conference's themes revolve around Faith and Family; The Family is the Cornerstone of Raising and Educating; and Current Family Concerns (How to Support, Solve and Remedy).