IPL 2024: DC V MI Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 43 of the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Delhi are sixth on the points table with four wins in nine matches, whereas Mumbai are positioned ninth with three wins so far.

In the overall matchups, Delhi and Mumbai have faced each other in 34 matches in IPL. Out of these 34 games, Delhi have won 15 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 19 occasions.

DC v MI head-to-head 34

Delhi Capitals: 15

Mumbai Indians: 19

DC v MI match time: The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

DC v MI match venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Live broadcast of DC v MI match on television in India: The DC v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of DC v MI will be available on JioCinema.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, 7 Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara/Romario Shepherd