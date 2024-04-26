Wave-2024 Joint Tactical Exercise Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise, conducted with theinvolvement of servicemen and equipment of the Naval Forces and theMinistry of Emergency Situations in the territorial waters ofAzerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, have been successfully ended, Azernews reports.

The ships left the deployment point to eliminate the accident onthe imaginary platform at sea, the tasks were coordinated withhelicopters, ships and boats at the joint command post, and othertasks on provision of necessary aid in accident area wereaccomplished.

Moreover, the localization of the fire, search and rescueoperations, diving inspection of underwater platform, organizationof emergency duty, as well as other activities wereimplemented.

During the exercise, the Naval and MES ship and personnelaccomplished the tasks with high professionalism.

<p></p>